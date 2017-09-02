Farmington Polo Clubs accepting pet donations for animals in Texas

Meriden police found themselves dealing with multiple crime scenes Friday night, including one where a person was found dead.More >
Meriden police found themselves dealing with multiple crime scenes Friday night, including one were a person was found dead.More >
Plainfield police said a traffic stop after a driver cutoff an officer lead to the discovery of drugs.More >
Plainfield police said a traffic stop after a driver cutoff an officer lead to the discovery of drugs.More >
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
Sunday will be the weekend day to plan on spending indoors. Again, Harvey is the cause. Luckily for us, his temperament has changed, and he is not nearly as inclined to doddle as was when in Texas, so the showers will only last a day.More >
Sunday will be the weekend day to plan on spending indoors. Again, Harvey is the cause. Luckily for us, his temperament has changed, and he is not nearly as inclined to doddle as was when in Texas, so the showers will only last a day.More >
Two sets of calf triplets were born at a dairy farm in Ellington recently.More >
Two sets of calf triplets were born at a dairy farm in Ellington recently.More >
A 4-year-old Florida girl was found crying in an unlocked van with her mother unconscious from a suspected overdose.More >
A 4-year-old Florida girl was found crying in an unlocked van with her mother unconscious from a suspected overdose.More >
A mysterious metal object was discovered lodged underwater off a beach right over the state line in Westerly, Rhode Island.More >
A mysterious metal object was discovered lodged underwater off a beach right over the state line in Westerly, Rhode Island.More >
A section of I-691 is closed in Meriden after a pedestrian was struck by a car.More >
A section of I-691 is closed in Meriden after a pedestrian was struck by a car.More >
Fairfield firefighters spent several hours Saturday morning putting out a fire that sent several people to the hospital.More >
Fairfield firefighters spent several hours Saturday morning putting out a fire that sent several people to the hospital.More >
A man was shot and killed in Waterbury Thursday night.More >
A man was shot and killed in Waterbury Thursday night.More >