Farmington Polo Clubs accepting pet donations for animals in Texas

The Farmington Polo Club is accepting donations for the animals, pets and horses alike, impacted by Hurricane Harvey. (WFSB)

With a tractor trailer poised for the journey to Houston, the Farmington Polo Club is accepting donations for the animals, pets and horses alike, impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The Farmington Polo Club began accepting donations on Friday, and by Saturday, Polo Instructor and representative for the club, Jennifer Williams, said they have received blankets, and food. But, Williams said their trailer could still accept a lot more.

Williams said in an emergency, Dawn dish washing soap is needed to clean animals who have been in flood waters.

“Any animal is what we're really trying to help,” said Williams. “Those are what are near and dear to our hearts.”

The Polo Club partnered with the Farmington Police Animal Control to collect donations.

“Animals are our emotional support, and if there's anything we want to help people with down there is making sure they have emotional support.”

This donation drive is going on between noon and 8p.m. every day until September 7th, and will benefit The Humane Society.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.