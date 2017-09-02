PD: Motorcyclist dies following crash in Bristol

Police are investigating after a car and a motorcycle were involved in a crash on Saturday evening. (WFSB)

A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan in Bristol on Saturday evening, police said.

Bristol resident William Benoit, 45, was driving a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van going south on Tulip Street around 7 p.m. Police said Benoit then made a left turn onto Divinity Street and collided with a 2009 Kawasaki ER650-C motorcycle traveling westbound on Divinity Street.

Police said 21-year-old Gabriel Cruz-Salgado, of Bristol, was riding the motorcycle at the time of the crash. Police said Cruz-Salgado was taken to an area hospital via Life Star with life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police said Cruz-Salgado had died.

The crash is under investigation by the Bristol Police Traffic Division. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to call police at 860-584-3035.

