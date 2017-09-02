Police investigate motorcycle involved crash in Bristol

Police are investigating after a car and a motorcycle were involved in an accident on Saturday evening. (WFSB)

Police are investigating after a car and a motorcycle were involved in an accident on Saturday evening.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital via LIFESTAR.

The accident took place at the intersection of Divinity Street and Tulip Street after 7 p.m.

The cause of the accident is not immediately known, but police are investigating.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

