One shot in Manchester on Saturday evening

Police are investigating after a person was shot in Manchester on Saturday evening.

Manchester Police Department Captain Chris Davis said the victim is in his or her early 20s, with non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

Captain Chris Davis said the shooting took place in the area of Hartford Rd and Goslee Drive at 8:40 p.m.

Police have yet to apprehend a suspect in the shooting, but are investigating.

