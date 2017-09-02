Person shot in Manchester released from hospital

A person was shot in Manchester on Saturday evening (WFSB)

Police are investigating after a person was shot in Manchester on Saturday evening.

Manchester Police Department Captain Chris Davis said the victim is in his or her early 20s, with non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

As of Sunday evening, police said the victim had been released from the hospital.

Davis said the shooting happened in the area of Hartford Rd and Goslee Drive at 8:40 p.m.

Police have yet to apprehend a suspect in the shooting, but are investigating.

Stay with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.