CT Humane Society volunteers headed to Texas to help pets affected by Harvey

The Connecticut Humane Society will head to Houston to help the animals displaced by Harvey.

The team of four took off on Sunday morning from the humane society's headquarters in Newington.

The team members said they are anxious to get to Texas and help. They will be arriving in Houston later on Sunday afternoon. They said they will hit the ground running and do whatever is needed.

The team members said hundreds of animals have been displaced from shelters or separated from their families and they are in need of basic and intense care.

The team includes three animal care specialists and a veterinary technician who have all been trained in disaster relief

Channel 3 spoke to Veterinary Technician Jenn Skelley with the Connecticut Humane Society, who is heading down to Texas.

“They were just clear to start doing animal rescue on Wednesday and they really weren't sure what they're need was going to be,” Skelley said. “So we're kind of ready to do whatever is they need help with. Most likely it is going to be some animal care, animal handling, cleaning, feeding, walking."

The team will be down in Texas for ten days.

On Monday, the Connecticut Humane Society will be receiving 20 dogs from Texas. They said they will need some time to adjust but will be up for adoption soon.

