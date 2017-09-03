Car fire causes delays on I-91 in Wallingford this morning

Connecticut State Police are investigating a motor vehicle fire on Interstate 91 in Wallingford on Sunday morning.

The fire was reported on the northbound side of I-91 near exit 14 around 7 a.m. Police said the right and center lanes were closed due to the fire.

Drivers are being advised to reduce their speed in the area of the crash. To check traffic in the area, click here.

No one reported being injured in the crash, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Connecticut State Police.

