Harvey leads to increase in CT gas prices

The U.S. government has several levers it can pull to ease the pain at the pump caused by Hurricane Harvey.

What can Trump do about gas prices after Harvey?

The dire situation in Texas has caused gas prices to skyrocket overnight at an average of 14 cents, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.62 compared to the statewide average of $2.81. The national average is up 26 cents from a week ago while Connecticut is up 7 cents since Saturday and 33 cents over the past week.

The sharp increase in price is due to Hurricane Harvey shutting down oil refineries across Texas, including the country's biggest fuel transporter in the Colonial Pipeline.

"Connecticut does not get its gas supply from Texas, but there's a ripple effect. So for instance, if Texas typically supplies gasoline to Florida and now, Florida can't get its gasoline from Texas than Florida needs to get its gasoline from the Northeast, thus affecting our supply here in Connecticut," AAA Spokesperson Amy Parmenter said in a statement on Sunday.

Triple-A urges people not to panic as analysts believe the increase in gas prices is expected to stop in a matter of days or weeks.

"Gas prices are going up but, again, this is not a shortage. People will just have to pay more until the refineries can get back online," Parmenter said.

This all depends on how long it takes to get the refineries up and running again.

Parmenter stated that once the refineries open, people should start to see gas prices return back to normal levels. That could eventually lead to the lowest gas prices of the year.

