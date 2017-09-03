New Britain man was stabbed to death

A man was found dead inside a home in New Britain Saturday morning (WFSB)

A New Britain man's death that was initially deemed suspicious has now been declared a homicide.

Officers were called to a home on Tremont Street on Saturday morning for the report of an "unresponsive" man.

Upon arrival, officers located the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initially, police called his death suspicious.

On Sunday, police identified the man as 66-year-old Willie Woodson. The medical examiner determined his death was a homicide and caused by sharp force injury.

Police said this does not appear to have been a random act.

The New Britain Police Department, the Connecticut Medical Examiner’s Office, the Connecticut State Police and the New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000.

