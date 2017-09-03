With AAA predicting more than 35 million drivers across the country to travel this Labor Day weekend, Connecticut State Police are looking to remind drivers to put down the cell phones and get a designated driver.

State police prepared to pull you over for drunk, distracted driving

State police called to more than 100 crashes this holiday weekend

Connecticut State Police troopers have been called to more than 100 crashes including more than a dozen with injuries this holiday weekend.

AAA predicted more than 35 million drivers across the country to travel this Labor Day weekend, so Connecticut State Police took the chance to remind drivers to put down the cell phones and get a designated driver.

According to statistics from state police, there have been 11 DUI arrests and 121 crashes. In 17 of those crashes, injuries were reported to police as of Sunday morning.

There were 51 DUI arrests and 283 crashes last year during the Labor Day holiday weekend, state police said. In 43 of those crashes, injuries were reported to police as of Sunday morning.

Troopers set up sobriety checkpoints as well as DUI patrols around Connecticut. Police said they will be focusing on stopping aggressive and distracted drivers, speeding, and driving under the influence.

See a list of their checkpoint locations by clicking here.

The enforcement period started at 12:01 a.m. on Sept.1 and will run through 11:59 p.m. on Sep. 5.

As of Sunday morning, state police also have issued 310 speeding tickets, 10 seat belt violations, and 793 total moving violations include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone, texting.

