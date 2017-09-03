Rainy Sunday leads to gorgeous Labor Day

Keep the umbrella handy on Sunday, because scattered showers will keep the state wet for most of the day.

This storm system is from Harvey, but the showers will only last for Sunday.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said by around 5 p.m. the showers will end, and the sun may even come out for some of us.

Temperatures will be in the 60s for most of the day on Sunday, but if the rain clears it could get a little warmer.

“The storm will depart to the northeast tonight, which will bring any leftover rain to an end and allow skies to clear out completely. The air will be quite comfortable, with low temperatures mainly in the 50s,” Cameron said.

It’ll be a gorgeous day on Monday, Labor Day, and a great beach day.

“There will be abundant sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s,” Cameron said.

The summer-like weather continues on Tuesday, but the air will turn a little warmer and muggier.

“New England will be caught between a strong cold front over the Great Lakes and high pressure over the western Atlantic Ocean,” Cameron said.

It’ll be partly sunny with temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the 60s.

As the front moves closer on Tuesday night, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. It’ll be warm and humid.

Wednesday and Thursday look like they could be unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms, possibly producing heavy downpours.

Cooler and drier air moves in for Friday and Saturday.

