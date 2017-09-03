PD: Man struck by bullet fragment outside restaurant

A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after he was hit by a bullet fragment.

Police said a shot was fired outside Viva Zapata Restaurant on Park Street, where the victim said he witnessed a fight.

The 27-year-old man realized he was hit by a bullet fragment on his forehead and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact police at 203-946-6304.

