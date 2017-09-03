Danbury officer dies after barricading himself in a Southbury hotel

Police were called to a hotel in Southbury where a man barricaded himself (CT State Police)

A Danbury police sergeant killed himself following a barricade situation at a Southbury hotel on Sunday.

Danbury police confirmed to Eyewitness News on Monday morning that the man who died was 38-year-old Sgt. Drew Carlson, one of their own.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, state police said they responded to the Wyndham Hotel on Strongtown Road for the report of a guest of the hotel who threatened to harm himself.

Troopers attempted to negotiate with Carlson.

However, around 7:30 p.m., troopers said Carlson was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted injury.

Police said there was no threat to the public.

As a precautionary measure at the time, guests were escorted to their cars.

