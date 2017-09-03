PD: 77-year-old woman killed in Wallingford crash

A serious crash was caused by a wrong way driver on Sunday on I-91 south (Donna Fritz)

Police identified the woman who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 691 and was killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon in Wallingford.

Police said 77-year-old Meriden resident Concetta Getman was driving northbound in the southbound lane, near exit 15 on I-91 south in Wallingford around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday when she struck another car.

Police said Getman was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where she later died. The driver and passenger in the other car were transported to Hartford Hospital with minor injuries.

There were traffic delays for several miles for over an hour, but state police said the scene has since cleared.

