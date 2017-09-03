Two dead after string of crimes in Meriden; police investigating

Meriden police are investigating several incidents involving two deaths that took place on Saturday evening.

Meriden Police and Connecticut State Police responded to an incident in which a man was struck and killed after he walked onto Interstate 691 on Saturday night. Police said he may have been connected to an incident involving a stolen car on Bunker Avenue.

Meriden Police said at 9 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a woman found dead in a home on Britannia Street. Connecticut State Police Major Crimes were also called in to investigate her death as a homicide. Police have yet to release her name pending further notification.

Police are investigating to determine if the incidents are connected.

