Connecticut fast food workers join nationwide Labor Day strike

Employees of a number of Connecticut fast food restaurants said they walked off the job on Labor Day to demand union rights at a $15 an hour wage.

A number of unions and activist groups said the strike began at 7:30 a.m. on Monday at the McDonald's restaurant on Albany Avenue in Hartford.

They said local cooks and cashiers from McDonald's, Burger King and other restaurants joined those around Hartford, East Hartford, Manchester, New Haven and Waterbury, along with those in 300 other cities from coast to coast.

They said in other cities, dietary aides, nurses' assistants, transporters and other hospital workers attended as well.

The strike in Hartford was followed by an 8 a.m. march from the Albany Avenue McDonald's to Center Church. Organizers said they expected hundreds of workers to attend.

