Best public schools in Connecticut ranked by Niche

With a new school year just getting underway, a website has ranked the best public schools in Connecticut.

Niche.com said it put out its 2018 rankings based on student life data from the U.S Department of Education, along with test scores, college data and ratings collected from Niche users.

The site put New Canaan, Staples, Greenwich, Darien and Weston high schools as the top five in the state, respectively.

Academics accounted for 60 percent of a school's rank. Culture and diversity, parent/student surveys on overall experience and teachers grade made up for 10 percent each.

Finally, clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities and sports grades made up for 2.5 percent each.

Here are the top 100 public high schools in the state:

New Canaan High School Staples High School - Westport Greenwich High School Darien High School Weston High School Wilton High School Glastonbury High School Simsbury High School Conard High School- West Hartford Amity Regional High School - Woodbridge Ridgefield High School The Academy of Information Technology - Stamford Avon High School Joel Barlow High School - Redding Fairfield Warde High School Farmington High School East Lyme High School Fairfield Ludlowe High School Masuk High School - Monroe Trumbull High School Hall High School - West Hartford Newtown High School Academy of Aerospace & Engineering - Hartford Valley Regional High School - Deep River Connecticut International Baccalaureate Academy - East Hartford Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern Connecticut - Groton The Woodstock Academy - Woodstock Pomperaug Regional High School - Southbury Canton High School Guilford High School Lyme-Old Lyme High School - Old Lyme Norwich Free Academy - Norwich North Haven High School Suffield High School Cheshire High School Daniel Hand High School - Madison Bethel High School Litchfield High School E. O. Smith High School - Mansfield Westbrook High School - Westbrook South Windsor High School Granby Memorial High School Ledyard High School East Hampton High School Plainville High School RHAM High School - Hebron Brookfield High School New Milford High School University High School of Science and Engineering - Hartford Haddam-Killingworth High School - Higganum Lewis S. Mills High School - Burlington Rocky Hill High School Bolton High School Engineering-Science University Magnet School - New Haven Waterford High School Oxford High School Old Saybrook High School Mark T. Sheehan High School - Wallingford Housatonic Valley Regional High School - Falls Village Waterbury Arts Magnet School - Waterbury Joseph A. Foran High School - Milford East Granby High School - East Granby Westhill High School - Stamford Branford High School - Branford Lyman Hall High School - Wallingford Cromwell High School Southington High School Robert E. Fitch High School - Groton Nonnewaug High School - Woodbury Coginchaug Regional High School - Durham Common Ground High School - New Haven The Morgan School - Clinton Newington High School Stonington High School Bacon Academy - Colchester Jonathan Law High School - Milford Northwestern Regional High School - Winsted North Branford High School Somers High School Montville High School Shelton High School Bristol Central High School Manchester High School Coventry High School Windsor High School Brien McMahon High School - Norwalk Wethersfield High School Nathan Hale-Ray High School - East Haddam Ellington High School Hamden High School Medical Professions & Teacher Preparation Academy - Windsor Wamogo Regional High School - Litchfield Enfield High School Ansonia High School Middletown High School Portland High School Cooperative High School - New Haven Tolland High School - Tolland Shepaug Valley School - Washington Danbury High School

For more on the rankings and the complete list, head to Niche's website here.

