Best public schools in Connecticut ranked by Niche

With a new school year just getting underway, a website has ranked the best public schools in Connecticut.

Niche.com said it put out its 2018 rankings based on student life data from the U.S Department of Education, along with test scores, college data and ratings collected from Niche users.

The site put New Canaan, Staples, Greenwich, Darien and Weston high schools as the top five in the state, respectively.

For a slideshow of the top 10, click here.

Academics accounted for 60 percent of a school's rank. Culture and diversity, parent/student surveys on overall experience and teachers grade made up for 10 percent each.

Finally, clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities and sports grades made up for 2.5 percent each.

Here are the top 100 public high schools in the state:

  1. New Canaan High School
  2. Staples High School - Westport
  3. Greenwich High School
  4. Darien High School
  5. Weston High School
  6. Wilton High School
  7. Glastonbury High School
  8. Simsbury High School
  9. Conard High School- West Hartford
  10. Amity Regional High School - Woodbridge
  11. Ridgefield High School
  12. The Academy of Information Technology - Stamford
  13. Avon High School
  14. Joel Barlow High School - Redding
  15. Fairfield Warde High School
  16. Farmington High School
  17. East Lyme High School
  18. Fairfield Ludlowe High School
  19. Masuk High School - Monroe
  20. Trumbull High School
  21. Hall High School - West Hartford
  22. Newtown High School
  23. Academy of Aerospace & Engineering - Hartford
  24. Valley Regional High School - Deep River
  25. Connecticut International Baccalaureate Academy - East Hartford
  26. Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern Connecticut - Groton
  27. The Woodstock Academy - Woodstock
  28. Pomperaug Regional High School - Southbury
  29. Canton High School
  30. Guilford High School
  31. Lyme-Old Lyme High School - Old Lyme
  32. Norwich Free Academy - Norwich
  33. North Haven High School
  34. Suffield High School
  35. Cheshire High School
  36. Daniel Hand High School - Madison
  37. Bethel High School
  38. Litchfield High School
  39. E. O. Smith High School - Mansfield
  40. Westbrook High School - Westbrook
  41. South Windsor High School
  42. Granby Memorial High School
  43. Ledyard High School
  44. East Hampton High School
  45. Plainville High School
  46. RHAM High School - Hebron
  47. Brookfield High School
  48. New Milford High School
  49. University High School of Science and Engineering - Hartford
  50. Haddam-Killingworth High School - Higganum
  51. Lewis S. Mills High School - Burlington
  52. Rocky Hill High School
  53. Bolton High School
  54. Engineering-Science University Magnet School - New Haven
  55. Waterford High School
  56. Oxford High School
  57. Old Saybrook High School
  58. Mark T. Sheehan High School - Wallingford
  59. Housatonic Valley Regional High School - Falls Village
  60. Waterbury Arts Magnet School - Waterbury
  61. Joseph A. Foran High School - Milford
  62. East Granby High School - East Granby
  63. Westhill High School - Stamford
  64. Branford High School - Branford
  65. Lyman Hall High School - Wallingford
  66. Cromwell High School
  67. Southington High School
  68. Robert E. Fitch High School - Groton
  69. Nonnewaug High School - Woodbury
  70. Coginchaug Regional High School - Durham
  71. Common Ground High School - New Haven
  72. The Morgan School - Clinton
  73. Newington High School
  74. Stonington High School
  75. Bacon Academy - Colchester
  76. Jonathan Law High School - Milford
  77. Northwestern Regional High School - Winsted
  78. North Branford High School
  79. Somers High School
  80. Montville High School
  81. Shelton High School
  82. Bristol Central High School
  83. Manchester High School
  84. Coventry High School
  85. Windsor High School
  86. Brien McMahon High School - Norwalk
  87. Wethersfield High School
  88. Nathan Hale-Ray High School - East Haddam
  89. Ellington High School
  90. Hamden High School
  91. Medical Professions & Teacher Preparation Academy - Windsor
  92. Wamogo Regional High School - Litchfield
  93. Enfield High School
  94. Ansonia High School
  95. Middletown High School
  96. Portland High School
  97. Cooperative High School - New Haven
  98. Tolland High School - Tolland
  99. Shepaug Valley School - Washington
  100. Danbury High School

For more on the rankings and the complete list, head to Niche's website here.

