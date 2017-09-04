New York City man charged with trying to use fake bills at Hamden store

James Oliver of New York City was arrested last week for trying to use counterfeit money at a department store in Hamden. (Hamden police)

A man from New York City was arrested last week for trying to use counterfeit money at a department store in Hamden.

Police said 38-year-old James Oliver was at the Kohl's store on Dixwell Avenue on Aug. 29.

Loss prevention officers described him as a man wearing an orange-colored jumpsuit who was trying to use what looked like fake money at a checkout counter.

When police arrived, they said they found Oliver inside the store.

They said he had 10 counterfeit $100 bills. He also with several boxed items such as tool boxes, lock boxes and faucets.

Oliver was charged with first-degree forgery and second-degree forgery.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Sept. 12 in Meriden.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.