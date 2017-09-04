Harvey continues to raise gas prices

Gas prices continue to rise as a result of Harvey.

Industry experts told AAA that the storm's disruption of the gas supply has spiked the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Connecticut to $2.84.

That's up an average of 36 cents since last week and 3 cents since Sunday.

It's also 53 cents higher than Labor Day last year.

For more on Connecticut prices, check AAA's fuel gauge report here.

The national average is $2.64, which is up 27 cents since last week.

Experts continue to maintain that the hike will be short lived as gas stations will soon be switching to the cheaper winter blend.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.