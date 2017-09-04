Man accused of tossing 1 kilo of cocaine out of vehicle amid pursuit in Milford

Joel Cruz is accused of throwing a kilo of cocaine out of his car window during a police pursuit, according to Milford police. (Milford police)

Police in Milford said they arrested a man for not only motor vehicle violations, but trying to ditch a kilo of cocaine out of his window.

Joel Cruz, 34, of Meriden, faces a list of charges, including drug possession and engaging police in a pursuit.

Police said they tried to stop Cruz on Sept. 2 on Interstate 95 north.

However, Cruz did not pull over and sped away, according to police.

He was then spotted throwing objects out of his window.

Cruz was later caught on State Street in New Haven with about $20,000 in cash inside his vehicle.

Officers from Milford, along with state police, searched I-95 on foot for what Cruz threw out.

The located the kilo of cocaine on the shoulder of the highway near exit 44.

Cruz also faces improper lane change, failure to use signal, reckless driving, destruction of evidence and illegal sale of narcotics charges.

His bond was set at $250,000 and he was given a court date of Sept. 26.

