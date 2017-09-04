Trial set to begin in student dismemberment killing

A Connecticut man charged with killing and dismembering his college student girlfriend is set to go on trial for the third time.

A jury in Bridgeport Superior Court is scheduled to begin hearing evidence Wednesday in the case of Jermaine Richards, whose first two trials ended with deadlocked juries.

Richards is charged with murder in the 2013 death of 20-year-old Alyssiah Wiley, of West Haven.

Wiley was a sophomore psychology major at Eastern Connecticut State University. Her partial remains were found in Trumbull about a month after she was last seen with Richards outside her dorm.

Police say Wiley tried to break up with Richards via Facebook shortly before her death and he became upset.

The 34-year-old Richards denies killing Wiley. He remains detained on $500,000 bail.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.