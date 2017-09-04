Crowds came out for Woodstock Fair on Monday

School may be back in session, but families are still trying to squeeze every last minute out of summer. After a sluggish start because of a rainy Sunday, fairs all over the state were the place to be on Labor Day.

Tons of people were enjoying the beautiful weather on Monday at the Woodstock Fair, which was good news for vendors after a rainy and cold Sunday.

“It was very cold and rainy and a lot of people just didn't want to come out,” said Eileen Appel, a Woodstock Fair vendor. “All the vendors are really happy that we got nice weather today.”

The fair, which is in its 157th year, has been an annual tradition for so many.

“A lot of it is for her, for the rides, but we try to get a lot of the good food, look at some of the crafts that's out there and try to help local businesses out,” said Matthew Clark, of Brooklyn.

After Sunday’s washout, businesses say they needed it.

“There weren't many people in the barn, but today, they made up for it,” said Sandy Meyers, of Grumpy Girls Farm.

With the sun shining on Monday, you couldn't really tell the fair was a washout just a day ago.

It seemed like everyone who stayed away during the day-long rain on Sunday used Monday as a make-up date.

Fair goers were in 20-minute traffic on Route 169 leading to the fair, but once they got inside, it was all smiles.

“I've been to a lot of fairs, but this one is great to be at. It has everything,” said Theresa Orlowski, of New London.

