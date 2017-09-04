Man arraigned following murder of ex-girlfriend

Lawrence Jennette, 39, was arrested by Hartford police and charged with murder (Hartford police/WFSB)

A man arrested in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend has been arraigned in Hartford Superior Court.

According to police, 39-year-old Lawrence Jennette was arrested and charged with the murder of 30-year-old Cieratiye Henry of 7 May St.

Court officials said he has a lengthy criminal history, including a number of assaults.

"He is on probation for a previous strangulation arrest," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley, Hartford police. "He has had previous domestic violence issues all for domestic violence."

The state requested a $4 million cash bond citing that history, but the judge issued a $3 million one.

Jennette was arrested on Tuesday night at a hotel in New Haven.

Police said Jennette and Henry were in a relationship.

They said they were called to a home on May Street at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a woman screaming.

"We get a 911 call from a residence and they're saying, on the first floor, there's a woman laying on a broken window, naked, screaming for her life," Foley said.

When officers arrived in less than 3 minutes, they found a woman who was unresponsive. They said it looked like she was assaulted and strangled. A shoelace was found around her neck.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead early Monday morning.

The suspect was just leaving the scene when police arrived.

"He's a very large man, over six feet, in the range of 300 pounds and he's sweating profusely," Foley said. "The temperature that night was 64 degrees. They felt that odd, but again life-saving and victim protection and lack of actually knowing what's going on, we're not going to just start grabbing people up."

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions investigated the incident.

They found a violent scene with blood on the walls and floors.

There was also a knife on the floor.

"Strangulation is an extreme red flag and not something typical," Foley explained. "According to comments, he had strangled almost to death in the past, so we have indications of a very abusive relationship."

Police said there were no other domestic-related incidents reported at the apartment.

