PD: Man broke into Killingworth pharmacy, stole drugs

Police are looking for a man who broke into a pharmacy in Killingworth early Monday morning.

The male suspect fired several shots into the front door of the Killingworth Family Pharmacy around 5 a.m. on Monday, using an AR-15/M-4 type rifle.

The pharmacy was closed at the time, and the suspect stole an undisclosed amount and type of drugs and then drove away in a dark colored station wagon, possibly a Volvo.

He was wearing a baseball cap, black rimmed safety type glasses, a down type vest, long pants and long sleeve shirt.

The pharmacy is located on Route 81.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-399-2100.

