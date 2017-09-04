Serious crash closes part of Route 66 in Portland - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Serious crash closes part of Route 66 in Portland

Posted: Updated:
A serious crash closed part of Route 66 in Portland on Monday evening (WFSB) A serious crash closed part of Route 66 in Portland on Monday evening (WFSB)
PORTLAND,CT (WFSB) -

A serious crash has closed part of Route 66 in Portland.

The road is closed between Middle Haddam Road and Grist Mill Lane.

No further details were released.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.