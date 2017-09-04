Motorcyclist killed in North Haven crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Motorcyclist killed in North Haven crash

A 48-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in North Haven on Monday.

The crash happened a little before 6:30 p.m. on Maple Avenue.

Fire officials said the motorcycle hit a utility pole.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

