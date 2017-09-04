Man driving motorcycle dies in Hamden crash

A 38-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hamden on Monday afternoon.

Police identified him as 38-year-old William Evans of New Haven.

The crash happened at the intersection of Mix Avenue and East Gate Lane around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Police said it appears a car driven by a 70-year-old woman was traveling north on Mix Avenue. The car made a left turn, into the path of the motorcycle.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 230-4036.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.