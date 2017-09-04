Dogs rescued from Texas arrive at CT Humane Society

20 dogs from Texas were dropped off in Connecticut on Monday evening (WFSB)

On Monday night, 20 dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey arrived in Connecticut.

The dogs have all endured quite a journey but they'll all wind up in loving homes now in Connecticut.

“It is a pretty special night, we are happy to help and we are happy to be able to work with our partner in Texas to make this happen,” said Barbara Naugle, director of the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington.

The dogs were already in shelters when the storm hit, so Harvey didn’t separate the dogs from their owners, but shelters had to make room for animals directly impacted by the storm. These dogs came from a shelter in Galveston, which is about 50 miles from Houston.

“These are dogs that were already homeless or in need of adoption and when the hurricane came the shelter became flooded and now they’re trying to clean up and make space for pets that have been separated from their owners,” Naugle said.

The ASPCA in Texas loaded up 40 dogs in a climate controlled trainer, and 20 were dropped off in New York City, and 20 more stopped in Connecticut.

Naugle said she believes the new arrivals will eventually make great pets.

“We've been going crazy with emails all weekend long answering questions about the pets. We don't think we'll have any trouble finding 20 great homes,” Naugle said.

For more information on how to adopt one, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.