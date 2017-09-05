Scattered showers, downpours on tap for Wednesday

Storms are starting to wind down after they moved through the state on Tuesday afternoon.

Many towns saw heavy rain, thunder, and lightning, and even some hail.

It's all the result of a front that's moving in.

Storms started moving into the state on Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Litchfield, Hartford, and Fairfield counties, but have since expired.

Track the storms that arise with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"Some storms will be capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph in addition to very heavy rain that could cause very localized flooding," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

Storms could develop during the overnight and early morning hours, particularly in southern and eastern Connecticut.

It'll be a muggy and mild night.

Rain continues on Wednesday.

"While we don’t expect an all-day rain, there will be periods of very wet weather," DePrest said, adding that some showers will be heavy and there is still a chance for a thunderstorm.

"The sky will be overcast throughout the day and it will be noticeably cooler than today. High temperatures are expected to range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s," DePrest said.

Localized flooding is possible, but it won't be a statewide problem.

More rain is expected Wednesday evening but it will taper off as the night goes on.

Lingering showers will end Thursday morning, and then the sky will become partly sunny. The humidity drops too and temperatures will be in the 70s.

