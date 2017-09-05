Head-on crash reported in Mansfield

A head-on crash had the Mansfield Fire Department respond on Tuesday morning.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened on Stafford Road, also known as Route 32, around 6 a.m.

Route 32 was closed in the area. It has since reopened.

Two vehicles were involved, one of which rolled over. No one was trapped.

Dispatchers confirmed there were two patients, one of whom reported no injuries. There's no word on the other.

They expected Route 32 to be closed for an extended period of time. Again, it has reopened.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic page here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.