Torrington begins school after state budget causes delay

Connecticut has not had a budget in 67 days.

It's caused a number of school systems to struggle, including Torrington which had to delay the start of it's school year to Tuesday.

Torrington school officials said they operate on $190,000 a day, so the three-day delay was to push back spending.

Classes were supposed to begin last Wednesday.

Back in July, the Torrington Board of Education voted to delay the first day.

Superintendent Denise Clemons said that with no state budget in sight at the time the decision was made, the state had already been operating without one for a few weeks.

The decision was also made before Gov. Dannel Malloy announced sweeping cuts to education across the state last month.

Torrington was among the hardest hit.

According to Malloy's cuts, the city lost $19.5 million.

Clemons said the district gets 35 percent of its budget from education cost sharing. Without it, monumental cuts would have to be made. What those would entail remains to be seen.

Right now, officials said it's unclear how helpful the late start actually was.

They said it could actually push back graduation, take away from snow days or eliminate time from April break.

To see how deep the cuts were to other school districts, head here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.