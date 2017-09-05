2 arrested following deli burglary in Stratford

Paul Thompson and Josue Rivera-Suarez were arrested for burglarizing a Stratford deli, according to police. (Stratford police)

Two of three men accused of breaking into a Stratford deli and stealing more than $1,000 worth of things were arrested.

According to police, 21-year-old Paul Thompson and 26-year-old Josue Rivera-Suarez, both from Bridgeport, broke into the Pickel Barrel Deli on Main Street. A third unknown suspect was with them as well.

The crime happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

The three took a cash register valued at $900 and a case worth about $130.

Police said they then fled in a gray van.

Surveillance footage was reviewed and police in surrounding towns were notified.

Thompson and Rivera-Suarez were taken into custody after an attempted to flee. Officers from Fairfield and Bridgeport located their vehicle.

Both were charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree larceny and possession of burglary tools.

They were held on a $20,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport court on Sept. 11.

