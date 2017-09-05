After hours check of golf course leads to sex assault arrest

Samuel L. Indenbaum of Athens, VT is accused of convincing a 15-year-old girl in Norwich to have sex with him. (Norwich police)

A 3 a.m. patrol of a golf course in Norwich led an officer to arrest a man for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Samuel L. Indenbaum of Athens, VT enticed the teenage victim into sex through internet conversations.

Police said Indenbaum convinced her to meet him in the middle of the night at the Norwich Golf Course on Monday.

An officer conducting a patrol check of the golf course found a vehicle with two people inside just after 3:10 a.m.

Police said Indenbaum drove down from Vermont to meet the teen and sexually assaulted her.

He was arrested on second-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor and enticing a minor charges.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and given a court date of Sept. 5.

