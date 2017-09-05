Prince Tech teacher arrested for inappropriately touching a freshman

A teacher at a technical high school in Hartford has been arrested for inappropriately touching a 14-year-old student.

According to state police, Joseph Corbett, 61, of Plainville, recently turned himself in on an active arrest warrant.

Corbett is a masonry teacher at A.I. Prince Technical High School in Hartford. He's worked for the school for 29 years.

Troopers said the school resource officer began looking into the case back in June.

According to court documents, the incident happened on June 13 and the victim was a freshman.

The victim claimed Corbett touched her butt. The victim also said this wasn't the first time something like this happened, telling police "the same type of incident occurred with Mr. Corbett five other times but she was scared to report it because she was worried no one would believe her."

The freshman also told police Corbett hugs all of the girls in the shop the same way and was worried because "she was receiving text messages from other masonry students that they were going to beat her up because she was lying."

Corbett was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault.

He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond. He'll face a judge on Sept. 12 in Hartford.

Corbett was also placed on administrative leave by school officials at the time but he has since retired.

The state Department of Education released a statement on Tuesday that said "Student safety is our top priority and we take all allegations of potential educator misconduct involving children extremely seriously. Because of how seriously we take this matter, Commissioner Wentzell last year created the Bureau of Investigations and Professional Practices to devote department resources to investigating allegations that arise. We have a legal and moral obligation to ensure that schools are safe places for children where they can learn and grow free from any threat of harm."

