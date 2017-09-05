Malloy preaches storm preparedness during height of hurricane season

As the height of hurricane season approaches, Connecticut's governor wants to make sure people are prepared.

Gov. Dannel Malloy held a news conference at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss preparedness.

“We should always have preparations in place – the time to prepare for the possibility of any major storm impacting our communities is now, not when it is just days away,” Malloy said. “Since 2011, our state has had six presidential major disaster declarations, and through those experiences we have improved communications and preparedness across all levels of government. Our state residents can be assured that Connecticut is prepared to respond if any major storm strikes our state.”

Malloy visited the New Haven Emergency Operations Center for his discussion.

"The time to plan for a storm is not when its days away, but well in advance," Malloy said.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the biggest threat for hurricanes in New England comes in August and September.

Malloy said the principal threat to Connecticut typically occurs between mid-August and mid-October.

Malloy and New Haven Mayor Toni Harp were joined by State Department of Energy Services and Public Protection Commissioner Dora Schriro.

“We are at the height of hurricane season in Connecticut. It is important for everyone to be ready for whatever comes our way,” Schriro said. “An important aspect of preparation is to know where the evacuation routes and weather hazards are in your community such as, storm surge, areas prone to flooding, and those roads and bridges that frequently close due to severe weather.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, people should be prepared and have the following:

Water, at least one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days

At least a 3-day supply of non-perishable food

A battery powered radio

A flashlight with extra batteries

A first aid kit

Cell phone

Any prescription medication you may need

Glasses

Cash

Important family documents

"Now is a great time to make sure your homeowners and flood insurance is up to date, make sure you have basic supplies,” Malloy said.

This past season has already been extremely active with Harvey hitting Houston and the Gulf Coast and now massive category 5 Hurricane Irma poised to buzz the Caribbean and take aim at Florida.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said Irma has the strongest sustained winds since Wilma in Oct. 2005. Currently, they were recorded at 185 mph.

latest advisory on #irma... wind now up to 185mph! only 5mph away from hurricane allen, the strongest wind on record for the atlantic! #wow pic.twitter.com/EPyiHpzWqS — Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) September 5, 2017

Experts don't want anyone to take a chance saying to prepare now.

Don Washburn has called the Milford Point Road and the Seaview Avenue area home for 40 years, and that means living through plenty of storms, including Sandy, which he says was the worst.

"The house was an island. The sound connects with the marsh,” Washburn said.

Whenever there is an active hurricane in the Atlantic, he says he pays attention, wanting to know just where it’s going.

