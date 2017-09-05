Package investigated at Branford business after 3 people fall ill

A hazmat team was called to a business in Branford on Tuesday afternoon (WFSB)

Three people were sickened at a business on Tuesday after the arrival of a package.

According to police, it happened at Atlas Outdoor on NE Industrial Road.

After the package was received, police said some people felt sick.

The fire department and the Guilford Hazmat Team responded. The FBI, state police and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also arrived.

They collected samples of the air in the building and around the opened box.

Police would not say how the people were sickened. They only described it as a "medical condition."

No other businesses were impacted and no one was evacuated.

