New library hours begin in Hartford

Three Hartford Public Library branches will close due to budget concerns. (WFSB)

The new hours for the Hartford Public Library began on Tuesday.

The Goodwin, Mark Twain, and Blue Hills branches are now closed.

Officials announced the changes last month, citing budget problems and a decrease in funding to the library.

The closures will save the city nearly $26,000.

The remaining six branches have increased their hours.

The new hours are as follows:

Albany, 1250 Albany Ave.,860-695-7380.: Monday and Wednesday, 10 am-6 pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 am-8 pm; Friday, 10 am-5 pm; Saturday, 10 am-5 pm

Barbour, 261 Barbour St., 860-695-7400.: Monday and Wednesday, 10 am-8 pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 am-6 pm; Friday, 10 am-5 pm

Camp Field, 20 Campfield Ave, 860-695-7440.: Monday and Wednesday, 10 am-6 pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 am-8 pm; Friday, 10 am-5 pm

Dwight, 7 New Park Ave., 860-695-7460: Monday and Wednesday, 10 am-6 pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 am-8 pm; Friday, 10 am-5 pm

Park, 744 Park St., 860-695-7500: Monday and Wednesday, 10 am-8 pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 am-6 pm; Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm

Ropkins, 1750 Main St., 860-695-7520: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 3-6 pm; Tuesday, 1:30 to 6 pm

Downtown, 500 Main St., 860-695-6300: Monday through Thursday, 10 am-8 pm; Friday and Saturday, 10 am-5 pm; Sundays, November through April, 1-5 pm.

