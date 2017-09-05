Neighbors want to revoke West Hartford restaurant's liquor license

Neighbors in West Hartford are fed up regarding the Los Imperios Restaurant on Farmington Avenue.

It's been the scene of shootings and the town says it's been a weekly source of headaches for them.

The entertainment license is already gone and mandatory police details are in place, but neighbors are now circulating a petition to revoke the liquor license at Los Imperios.

“People in the neighborhood are scared. We can't come out to get a drink at the gas station because you don't know what's going to happen to you,” said Anthony Mosley, who lives nearby.

The source of the problems that have included shootings, brawls, and plain old noise in the late hours is the Peruvian "restaurant" on Farmington Ave, that the town says operates more like a nightclub.

“That place piles up on weekends. It piles up with all kinds of people,” Mosley said.

West Hartford officials have battled with Los Imperios for more than a year.

The entertainment license has been revoked and the restaurant needs to pay for a mandatory police detail, but police say it still hasn't prevented them from providing entertainment, and neighbors say they've seen no changes.

“I know that there are people down here Friday and Saturday nights and it's very noisy sometimes and I have heard brawling,” said Dongbin Shin, who is a neighbor.

Neighbors are circulating a petition to get the restaurant's liquor license revoked. It's up for renewal in November, but if they can get 10 or more signatures, the Department of Consumer Protection will grant a public hearing.

“They can't control the environment, they can't control the violence outside the place. We don't need it, I’m all for the petition. I'll sign it,” Mosley said.

Channel 3 reached out to the restaurant and its lawyer but hasn’t heard back yet.

The town says fines may also be issued, but there are no firm dates on that.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.