Possible compromise reached to end budget crisis

It is day 67 of the state budget crisis and on Tuesday the governor offered a compromise.

Gov. Dannel Malloy originally asked cities and towns in to cover one-third of teacher pension costs, but officials say he's now willing to scale that back, cutting it in half.

An agreement has not officially been made.

Many towns have been making big cuts to teachers and staff because of funding cuts.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.