Nine CVH employees arrested following abuse allegations

Nine men were arrested following abuse allegations (CVH/WFSB)

Connecticut State Police have arrested nine hospital staff members following allegations of abuse.

The individuals who worked at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown were placed on administrative leave when the abuse was discovered, and the patient was relocated.

Police released information on the arrests on Tuesday.

The men were identified as Carl Benjamin, of Hamden, Mark Cusson, of Southington, and Gregory Giantonio, of Deep River, Clayton Davis, of Hartford, Bruce Holt, of Columbia, Robert Larned, of Hebron, Willie Bethea, of Middletown, Seth Quider, of Enfield, and Lance Camby, of New Britain.

In court on Wednesday, the judge noted there were three separate occasions that the abuse happened.

A 104-page report released by the State Department of Health, found discrepancies with the system.

That report also details instances of abuse that happened between the end of February and the end of March.

"Staff were observed taunting Patient #40, throwing food at the patient, and pouring water on his/her head, and putting their feet on his/her bed, repeatedly,” the document states.

According to the report, the abuse was caught on surveillance cameras.

"Abusive acts toward Patient #40 including putting hand sanitizer in his/her lotion and shampoo bottles, salt in her/her coffee and hot sauce in food. Patient #40 was kicked and bullied,” the document said.

They are all facing cruelty to persons charges, and disorderly conduct. Police said more arrests are possible.

A spokesperson for CVH said "The arrests reinforce that this type of behavior will not be tolerated within our service system. We continue to work to identify more ways to improve patient care and safety and will do whatever is necessary to prevent future incidents."

