Scattered storms, showers possible overnight

A photo of damage on Old Buddington Road in Groton. (Racheal Hatt/iWitness)

Damage was reported across the state following a few rounds of storms that brought heavy rain on Wednesday.

After a bit of a lull on Wednesday afternoon, more scattered storms and showers were moving through as the evening went on.

Track them with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

These rounds of storms are because of a stalled front.

"Winds aloft are nearly parallel to the front, which has meant a large amount of training. That means one heavy downpour after another moving over the same area," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

Flooding could be an issue in areas with poor drainage.

"While most of the training has been to our east, parts of Connecticut have seen over two inches of rain since yesterday and any additional rainfall will increase the risk for flooding," DePrest said.

Photos of the damage from Channel 3 viewers showed downed trees, particularly in southeastern Connecticut. See more photos here.

A person was killed in New London when a tree fell on a car on Pequot Avenue.

Eversource was reporting outages throughout the day. As of about 4:30 p.m. there were 1,261 customers without power. United Illuminating reported no outages.

The rain is expected to come to an end later Wednesday night as everything will move east.

"Since everyone will be on the cool side of the front, temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s tonight," DePrest said.

All of the rain associated with the current system will be gone by Thursday morning.

Temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 70s, and dew points will drop, so it will feel pleasant.

DePrest said we can't rule out a shower or two for Thursday afternoon and possible Friday.

Read more in the technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.