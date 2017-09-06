Woman cited following car collision with train in Stafford

Route 190 in Stafford was closed when a car struck a train on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a train in Stafford.

According to dispatchers, it happened on Route 190, also known as West Street, around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The road was closed in the area of Park Street. Dispatchers expected it to remain that way for several hours, but it reopened a little more than an hour later.

Eyewitnesses said drivers often blow through the crossing to try and beat oncoming trains.

"I knew it was going to happen, it just took time," said Howard Lane of Stafford. "And it finally did."

State police said a woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

They said she was issued an infraction for failing to stop.

Lane said he was hanging out near an autobody shop on West Street when he heard the loud noise.

"I heard it from here, the bang and then the scrape," he said. "Then I walked up that way, and to see what the deal was. I guess the lady was out by that time."

"I came down, right after it happened, and they didn't let me come through here," said Billy Bacchiochi of West Stafford. "I had to come around."

The driver was taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital.

The train was a freight train owned by New England Central Railroad that was not carrying anything hazardous.

Troopers said the railroad company will conduct its own investigation into what happened.

There was minor damage to the train.

Troopers could not say if warning lights were blinking or what led up to the crash.

However, Howard said people always try to beat the trains. He encouraged drivers to be careful.

"They drive down this road and they think it's a race track," he said.

Eyewitness News reached out of New England Central Railroad but has not heard back.

