Connecticut travelers watch Irma with wary eyes

Travelers continue to keep a close eye on category 5 storm Hurricane Irma which is churning in the Caribbean.

That includes people at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

“When we booked it I was joking around with her saying, watch a hurricane is going to hit," said Shawn Bruzik of Branford.

Bruzik said he booked his trip to Disney in Florida a year ago.

"I'm concerned," he said. “We’re just going for it. They’re going to be very nice too, they’re going to refund us whatever we don’t use.”

He said he and his wife will be cutting their trip short and returning to Connecticut this weekend.

“Probably Saturday or Sunday so at least we get a couple days in having fun," Bruzik said.

The storm was moving over Puerto Rico on Wednesday afternoon.

Bradley Airport officials said they wouldn't be surprised of flight cancellations start to happen sooner rather than later.

The first round of evacuations began in Florida on Wednesday.

A state of emergency has already been declared there.

Gov. Rick Scott told people to get out earlier rather than later.

The McGill family is on their way back home to Florida.

"It's a big storm," said Laura and Chet McGill. "Probably the biggest one we’ve seen. The strongest one too, category 5."

The McGills said they've been through hurricanes before. One knocked out their power for weeks.

This time, they said they'll be boarding up their home and evacuating.

“We stayed through [hurricanes] Francis and Gene and we’re probably not staying, we’re hoping we’ll be able to get out," said Laura McGill.

Bradley Airport said anyone heading south over the next couple of days should check with their airlines.

Flights are still scheduled to and from Florida; however, the number of cancellations is expected to increase as Irma gets closer.

