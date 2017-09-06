Heavily sweating suspect arrested for home invasion in Willimantic

James Bowers was arrested for a home invasion in Willimantic on Tuesday. (Willimantic police)

A convicted felon whom police described as armed, heavily sweating and mumbling was arrested for a home invasion in Willimantic.

Police said on Tuesday 53-year-old James Bowers of Groton entered the home of a person who had just moved into an apartment on Bridge Street.

The victim said he was opening his front door when he encountered Bowers on Tuesday.

Bowers, who was speaking unintelligible words, lifted up his shirt to reveal what looked like the handle of a gun.

The victim fled.

According to police, Bowers entered the home and was seen poking his head in and out of the front door. He appeared to be nervously looking around.

When police arrived, they took Bowers into custody without incident.

Inside the apartment, a BB gun was found that the victim said did not belong to him.

Bowers was charged with home invasion, third-degree burglary, carrying a dangerous weapon and breach of peace.

He was held on a $50,000 police-set bond and given a court date of Wednesday in Danielson.

Police said Bowers is a convicted felon with 25 prior arrests.

