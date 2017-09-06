Police identify person killed after tree falls on car

A tree has fallen on a motor vehicle in New London on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

A 65-year-old man has died after a tree branch fell on a car he was driving in New London on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a car service was picking up a person in the 100 block of Pequot Avenue around 10:15 a.m. when the wind picked up and knocked over a tree branch. The branch slammed onto the town car.

"It appears there's a path through the city probably about a half a mile wide where large trees based on the high winds that came through snapped branches from large trees," Acting New London Police Chief Peter Reichard said.

The driver, identified as 65-year-old Arthur Falconi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, identified as Andrew Sligar, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. After being released, he spoke with Eyewitness News describing the terrifying moments when the winds picked up.

"I was crunched in the back seat I couldn't really move...I was screaming his name and everything and he wasn't answering," Sligar said.

In New London, downed limbs and wires were everywhere on Ocean Avenue and Montauk Avenue. The wind caused a tree branch to crush the SUV of Mitchell College senior Zachary Mosley, of Southington.

"Before you know it we saw umbrellas flying everywhere looked like a typhoon so," Mosley said.

Mosley said he found out about his damaged vehicle through social media.

"I know people were saying on Snapchat a gold SUV," Mosley said. "I know I'm the only one on campus with a gold SUV. I had a gut feeling it was done for."

Apparently, the storm also caused damage in Groton on the other side of the Thames River

The deadly incident on Pequot Avenue remains under investigation by the New London Police Department.

