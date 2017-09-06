Public hearing set over proposed state home heating oil tax

Environmental officials are holding a public hearing on a proposal to add a new state tax to home heating oil and propane.

The hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's headquarters in Hartford.

It'll be in the Gina McCarthy Auditorium on Elm Street.

DEEP officials proposed the tax to cover cost and energy saving programs that they said are not funded.

DEEP said 44 percent of homeowners in the state rely on oil to heat their homes.

It wants to make sure those homeowners are using their oil as efficiently as possible.

DEEP said the money paid into the tax would essentially go back in homeowners' pockets, if they are burning the fuel efficiently.

A number of lawmakers, however, aren't buying that.

Sen. Eric Berthel, who represents several Litchfield County towns, said he'll be testifying against it on Tuesday.

“Heating oil is a necessity for thousands of state residents,” Berthel said. “For people in the 32nd Senate District, this would be a completely unfair tax.”

DEEP's proposal has no firm tax numbers attached to it as of yet.

