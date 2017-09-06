Firefighters rescue man trapped in Hartford building during fire

Firefighters were able to rescue a man trapped inside a building during a fire on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 16 Henry St. around 11:45 a.m.

An unidentified man trapped was unable to get out of the building, according to Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz.

Confirmed structure fire 16 Henry st. Report of male party trapped. Companies on scene and searches are being conducted — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) September 6, 2017

Firefighters were able to get the man out of the building and contain the fire to the basement of the home, Ortiz said.

Fire confirmed in the basement. Fire is under control and male party was brought out by fire crews. Great job and Quick work by HFD — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) September 6, 2017

Ortiz did not say if the man suffered any injuries during the rescue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

