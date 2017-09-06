Firefighters rescue man trapped in Hartford building during fire - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Firefighters rescue man trapped in Hartford building during fire

Firefighters were able to rescue a man trapped inside a building during a fire on Wednesday morning. 

The fire was reported at 16 Henry St. around 11:45 a.m. 

An unidentified man trapped was unable to get out of the building, according to Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz. 

Firefighters were able to get the man out of the building and contain the fire to the basement of the home, Ortiz said. 

Ortiz did not say if the man suffered any injuries during the rescue. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

