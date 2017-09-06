Meriden police: Woman's murder, man's highway death may be related

A woman was found dead in an apartment on Britannia Street. (WFSB)

A man was struck and killed on I-691 on Friday. (WFSB)

Police in Meriden said the murder of a woman and the death of a man on a highway may be connected.

It was one of many crime scenes the department responded to last week.

According to officers, they responded Friday to an apartment on Britannia Street where the body of 20-year-old Sara Rose Magnanini.

An investigation determined that her death was a homicide.

State police were called to help process the crime scene.

At the same time, state police were handling an incident on Interstate 691 where 31-year-old Ross Coughlin was hit and killed on the highway.

Coughlin is believed to have been homeless at the time of the incident.

Meriden police said it appeared to be a suicide; however, it's still under investigation.

"Although it is very early on it appears as if the two incidents may be connected; however, I can not speculate any further," said Sgt. Darrin McKay, Meriden police. "Certainly the appropriate steps are being taken with regards to forensic evidence which has been gathered and our investigation is very active and ongoing."

Police said they would release new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.