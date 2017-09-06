Road closures in Waterford to affect school bus routes

Road closures in Waterford, some of which are because of weather, will impact afternoon school bus routes on Waterford.

Police said the closures are in the southern part of town and some of them are because of downed trees.

Here's the list:

Shore Road from New Shore to number 60.

Great Neck Road from Shore Road to West Neck Road.

Great Neck Road at Ridgewood Avenue.

Prindiville Road

Dimmock Road at Mayfair Road.

Police said schools were working on detours for the buses.

