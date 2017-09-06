Saturday's UConn football game canceled

This weekend's football game between the University of Connecticut and the University of South Florida has been canceled, due to Hurricane Irma.

The Huskies were scheduled to play the Bulls at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford at noon on Saturday.

The game had then been moved to 10:30 a.m., but on Thursday officials said it was canceled.

“Obviously we are disappointed for our team and our fans at the cancellation of a home game,” said Director of Athletics David Benedict in a press release. “Our thoughts are with USF and all of the areas in the path of this storm. We wish them all the best as they deal with this terrible storm and are here ready to assist in any way that we can.”

UConn will provide details next week to all USF game ticket holders regarding future ticket options due to the cancellation.

